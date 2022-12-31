Crash north of Midland leaves one dead

Fatal
Fatal(Credit: MGN)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Thursday afternoon, officers responded to a crash in Martin County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer was traveling south on State Highway 349 near mile marker 306.

A 2020 Semi-Truck was also traveling south on State Highway 349 and slowed to make a right turn into a private drive.  The driver of the Mitsubishi, Eddie Saenz, failed to control speed and ran into the back of the semi.

Saenz, 38, died at the scene.

