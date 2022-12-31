A conversation with retiring Justice of the Peace, Eddie Spivey

By Jay Hendricks
Published: Dec. 30, 2022
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - After 28 years as Justice of the Peace in Ector County, Eddie Spivey is retiring.

Spivey was the Justice of the Peace for Precinct 4, he went into public service in 1994 after over 20 years in the oil and gas industry.

A long-time Odessa local, Spivey has seen lots of changes in the community.

Watch the above video for a conversation with Spivey about his time in service to Ector County.

A conversation with retired Justice of the Peace, Eddie Spivey
