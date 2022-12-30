Police searching for Odessa murder suspect

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police are asking for the public’s help in the Maurice Rogers murder investigation.

Ashton Isiah Munoz, 18, is wanted for murder. He is around 5′07″ in height, around 120 pounds, and has tattoos on both sides of his neck and on the back of one of his hands.

Ashton regularly wears a gold grill on his top and bottom teeth.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Ashton should contact the Odessa Police Department by phone at (432) 333-3641 or our tip center here. You may also leave an anonymous tip at the Odessa Crime Stoppers: Form listed here.

Please do not approach or attempt to capture Ashton Munoz. He is considered armed.

Reminder: attempting to hide Ashton or assist him in any way is a felony and could result in charges.

Also related to this case, OPD is looking for information on a person named Christian Organ, 20. Christian is not wanted at this time. He is encouraged to reach out to the Odessa Police Department as soon as possible.

