ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, 12/31/22: Happy New Year’s Eve! Another bout of wind is in the forecast today as an upper-level storm system moves through well to our north but close enough to stir up more breezy to windy conditions. Some areas of blowing dust and elevated fire danger concerns are possible as temperatures warm up quite a bit. 2023 will start off breezy and unseasonably mild as afternoon highs break into the low to mid-70s Sunday and clouds will increase. Windy conditions come back Monday with a cold front that will drop temperatures back to more seasonable levels to start the first work week of 2023.

The CBS7 First Alert weather team wants to wish everyone a safe and great New Year!

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.