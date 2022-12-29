West Texas Rancher discovers more oil leaks on property

PECOS COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A West Texas rancher is once again trying to solve a problem created by an oil leak on his property, except this time, it’s not caused by a plugged and abandoned oil well.

“Valve broke off, and it’s been leaking for a while,” rancher Schuyler Wight said, pointing to one of the leaks.

In addition to subsidence and plugged & abandoned oil well blowouts, Wight is now dealing with leaks from active wells.

“This operator has nine wells that we’ve found flowing to the surface,” Wight said. “We haven’t seen that operator in months.”

Signs at the sites say the operator is Mosaic Exploration Operating LLC.

Wight said the Railroad Commission recently sent a letter to Mosaic about the issue; however, Mosaic told CBS7 that this was the first it had heard of the leaks. A representative said the company would investigate to find out more, adding that if the leaks are theirs, they will work quickly to fix them.

As for why the sites haven’t been operating for months, Mosaic said the sites had been offline since July due to a major storm that knocked out power lines to the operations. Numerous power lines and poles in the area showed significant damage.

Some leaks are so severe that bystanders can see and hear the leaks flowing. One leak flowed almost 250 feet from the wellhead.

“You know, I can see this,” Wight said. “What about the ones I can’t see?”

Some of the leaks are within a mile of the Imperial Reservoir.

“The water is bad enough as it is,” Wight said. “We don’t need to make it any worse.”

It’s a problem that’s become more common as old oil and gas sites deteriorate.

Wight hopes that companies and the RRC will take issues ranchers are having seriously and that more effort is put into solving the problem for good.

“If you live in West Texas, and you drink the water out here, you out to be concerned,” Wight said.

