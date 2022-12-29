Sewer line replacement project for the 2100 Blk. of North Dixie Blvd.

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A sewer line replacement project is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at the 2100 block of N Dixie Boulevard and the surrounding alleys.

According to the city, It is estimated the work will be completed in 2 months.

The contractor will be passing out notices to customers 1 week prior to any street or alley closures.

The contractor will also be working with Solid Waste to schedule the relocation of dumpsters in the alleys so they will be accessible.

