Sewer line replacement project for the 2100 Blk. of North Dixie Blvd.

Sewer replacement
Sewer replacement(City of Odessa)
By Micah Allen
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A sewer line replacement project is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at the 2100 block of N Dixie Boulevard and the surrounding alleys.

According to the city, It is estimated the work will be completed in 2 months.

The contractor will be passing out notices to customers 1 week prior to any street or alley closures.

The contractor will also be working with Solid Waste to schedule the relocation of dumpsters in the alleys so they will be accessible.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dillard's
Shoplifter crashes into deputies car after confrontation in Dillards
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
29-year-old arrested for capital murder, police searching for two other suspects
Power outages
Power outages reported in Odessa, throughout Permian Basin
Walmart theft suspect
OPD identifies suspect in Walmart theft
Fatal crash (gfx)
One dead three injured after crash in Midland County

Latest News

An Odessa resident has taken it upon himself to feed several feral cats but says it’s becoming...
Feral cats a problem in Odessa
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, 12/29/22
Midland ISD introduces their new superintendent
Dr. Stephanie Howard is officially the MISD Superintendent
An oil & gas site in Pecos County, TX, leaks oil.
West Texas Rancher discovers more oil leaks on property