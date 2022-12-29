Major construction set to begin on Faudree Rd.

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Major road construction along Faudree Rd. is set to begin on Jan. 3rd between Hwy 191 and Windchase.

That will mean delays and detours for residents and commuters.

“This roadway has seen a dramatic increase in the amount of traffic use in this roadway,” said Odessa Traffic Coordinator Hal Feldman, who has been heavily involved in the project.

The first phase of construction involves widening the section between 191 and Windchase from two lanes to five.

“We’re installing a new curb and gutter for the roadway, new asphalt, and a new channel on the west side of Faudree,” Feldman said.

Crews will build a temporary two-lane road on the east side of Faudree to alleviate traffic. Once that’s completed in 2-4 weeks, construction on the actual road begins.

Construction on the first phase is expected to take 6-8 months. During some of that time, the intersection at 56th and Faudree will be completely closed due to drainage improvements that have to be built underneath the intersection.

That means some people will need to take the Billy Hext or E. Yukon exits to get to their destination.

While the city hopes to keep traffic delays at a minimum, they will be present, especially at Compass Academy. Feldman hopes a new intersection at Estancia near the school alleviates some pressure.

“There will be traffic delays on Faudree Rd even with maintaining one lane of traffic in each direction,” Feldman said.

A short-term pain the city hopes is a long-term gain.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.