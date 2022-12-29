Locals react to Title 42 staying in place

TERRELL COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -The U.S. Supreme Court ruled 5-4 Tuesday night to let Title 42 carry on while litigation plays out in court.

The Biden administration wanted to let Title 42 expire saying it’s overdue and should not be extended indefinitely.

Under the pandemic-era law, border agents could immediately remove some asylum-seeking migrants from the U.S. but after nearly three years, the Biden administration was set to end it.

Title 42 was set to expire before Christmas, but a group of republican attorneys general filed a case to keep Title 42 in place. The Supreme

The court ruled that while that case is argued in court, the program must continue.

Sheriff Thaddeus Cleveland of Terrell county is a former border patrol agent and says that this policy isn’t the answer because he’s seeing the same problem again and again.

“I had alien smuggling about a month ago. I caught a group and there was one individual in the group that about 2 weeks later he was in another vehicle smuggling loads” said Thaddeus Cleveland, Terrell County Sheriff

Under Title 42, migrants who came to the U.S. to seek asylum were sent back to Mexico to wait.

And once sent back to the southern border, migrants have to wait until they are called to appear in immigration court.

“It doesn’t apply to everyone crossing the border. It has some limitations around it but generally speaking, it’s been used to cut those numbers down and all in all it stopped or resulted in the explosion of about two and a half million migrants” said Hannah Horick, Ector County Democratic Party Chair

Cleveland, who is a former border patrol agent who has been on the border knows a change needs to happen fast.

“Long term we need to secure our border. We need border security and that’s separate from solving the immigration problem. We need to update our immigration laws. They’re old and antiquated” said Cleveland

Horick says updating immigration laws takes cooperation between people of both political parties.

“Change is hard and this is a complicated issue that is going to take working with southern states, working with people experience on the border, working with folks in the human services who are supporting who are coming to our country is an enormous need” said Horick

The Biden administration expects an answer from The Supreme Court in June, and we’ll continue to keep you updated.

