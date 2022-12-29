Feral cats a problem in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - An Odessa resident has taken it upon himself to feed several feral cats but says it’s becoming more difficult for him to take care of them.

One of the issues that Katherine Threatt had was finding a clinic in Odessa that offered a trap, neuter, return program for feral cats.

And says in the 4 days she’s been here; she has seen an issue with dogs and cats on the street.

Threatt’s father-in-law, who chose to remain anonymous, has been feeding feral cats on his property.

She was shocked to find out that there wasn’t a program that helps neuter stray cats.

“And there is no such program here in Odessa,” Threatt said. “Then I went to the humane society, and they are absolutely overwhelmed with over 300 dogs and over 200 cats when they are only slated to have 120.”

Threatt says this is an animal crisis that needs more attention from the city.

She says the only location that was able to help them was FIX West Texas in Midland.

FIX West Texas Executive Director, Karen Patterson says that they get a lot of clients from Odessa for the TNR program.

But that feral cats in Odessa are still a problem.

“It’s a huge issue,” Patterson said. “One of the main things is that people are feeding cats, when you start feeding cats, they start congregating. And when they congregate, they overpopulate quickly,”

Patterson says one of the solutions is to get these cats fixed so they no longer, fight, roam as much and spray.

Patterson says the City of Midland works with the community to provide TNR for stray cats. This is in comparison to the City of Odessa, which has a different approach.

“If you’re found feeding a cat or providing some sort of outdoor shelter for the cat, you can be fined,” Patterson said. " They will also come and set traps on your property, trap those cats, and then kill them.”

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.