Dr. Stephanie Howard is officially the MISD Superintendent

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Over the last three weeks, the MISD Board of Trustees has been in the final phases to hire Dr. Stephanie Howard as superintendent.

And as of today, Dr. Howard is officially the new superintendent.

After a long semester of uncertainty for MISD.

Dr. Stephanie Howard signed the paperwork to be the next superintendent for MISD.

In today’s board meeting the MISD Board of Trustees voted 7-0 making Howard the next superintendent.

This comes after former MISD Superintendent Dr. Angelica Ramsey was named the Fort Worth ISD Superintendent in August.

And since then there has been uncertainty throughout the district about the next superintendent but now that is all settled and Dr. Howard is ready to bring stability.

“The district has been through a lot of leadership changes over the last 5 or 6 years and so just an opportunity for us to all pull together, work together, and know that there’s going to be some consistency and stability” Stephanie Howard, MISD Superintendent

Back on December 7th, Dr. Howard was named the lone finalist and since that date, the MISD Board of Trustees conducted a 21-day research process looking at things that may question the board about their decision.

Before we make an offer or name a lone finalist, we research to find out and have a background search done. So, it’s just an extra amount of time and its state law requires us to give 21 days before we make the hire. So, it just gives us a little bit of time to pull things together and ask any other questions you might have. Bryan Murry, MISD Board of Trustee President

Over those 21 days, Howard took time to meet up with faculty she hasn’t seen in a while and refamiliarize herself again with MISD.

Dr. Howard starts on January 3rd and says she’s ready to get back to work.

“I want everyone to understand it’s business as usual. We have kids that are going to show up on the 4th and I want them to just take a deep breath and relax and know that everything is going to be good and let’s maintain the focus on our students” said Howard

Howard also says it’s bittersweet leaving Crane but knows they are in line to do great things.

