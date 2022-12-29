CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 12/30/22

A nice break from the breeze
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 12/29/22 PM
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 5:50 PM CST
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 12/30/22: As we say goodbye to 2022 the weather looks to be nice and mild but a little bit windy. A break from the wind is in the cards for Friday...but another Pacific storm system will start to stir up the wind to very gusty levels Saturday. It will be a west to southwesterly wind so temperatures will warm up to very unseasonable levels. The new year starts off breezy and very mild with stronger winds expected next week and unfortunately...no rain is expected.

The CBS7 First Alert weather team wants to wish everyone a safe and Happy Holiday season.

