Water returns for Airline Crossing residents, but distrust remains

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Water service has returned for residents of Airline Crossing in Midland after nearly six days.

But residents are still concerned by what they view as a lack of communication from management.

“Our frustration on a scale of 1-to-10? Ten,” said resident Linda Jackson.

She and her husband Melvin say park management hasn’t been clear with exactly what’s going on inside the park.

“We received no communication whatsoever from Day One until today,” Linda said.

That’s six days with no water and only a slight drip of explanation.

CBS7 spoke with Airline’s front office about the water outage.

The problem and solution have a lot to do with water tanks. Airline Crossing’s two main tanks hold about 150,000 gallons of water. When the freeze came, the electrical equipment at the pumping station stopped working, and water stopped moving, which means everything froze.

That’s where maintenance staff like Matt Rowen come into play.

He’s the silent type, but his work ethic is loud. Matt has spent the past week, including Christmas, fixing pipes and working on the water system.

That work paid off. At 3 p.m., staff said the water was back on for good, although a boil water notice is still in effect and will likely stay in place for a couple more days.

“We didn’t even know that until [CBS7] came in,” Jackson said of hearing about the problem and its resolution. “Because I always turn that faucet on, and nothing comes out.”

But the Jacksons say that not all communication has been lacking. They say residents are still receiving notices of rent increases or property issues that need to be fixed.

It’s built a distrust between residents and management, but Jackson says there is a way to get that trust back.

“Just be honest,” Jackson said. “Just be truthful so we know how to deal with the problem.”

