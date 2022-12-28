Water leak in Big Spring leads to closing Goliad and East 18th intersections

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - The city of Big Spring announced on Wednesday, that the intersection of Goliad Street and East 18th Street is closed due to a large water leak in the area.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while repairs are underway.

Any questions or concerns about the closure can be directed to the office of Shane Bowles, Public Works Director, at 432- 264-2501.

