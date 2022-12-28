Troopers buy Christmas presents for kids after arresting father for domestic violence

The troopers returned to the home the next day to deliver the presents. State police said the...
The troopers returned to the home the next day to deliver the presents. State police said the mother and children were “extremely thankful.”(Michigan State Police)
By Kayla Jones and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) – Troopers in Michigan pooled their own money to buy a family Christmas presents after they learned the father, whom they arrested, did not buy any gifts for his children.

According to Michigan State Police, troopers were sent to the home on Christmas Day and arrested the father for domestic violence and felonious assault.

While they were there, the troopers learned that the father had not given his four children any Christmas presents. After leaving the home, troopers decided to pool together their own money to buy and wrap gifts for the kids.

The troopers returned to the home the next day to deliver the presents. State police said the mother and children were “extremely thankful.”

“Thank you troopers for going above and beyond to serve your community,” Michigan State Police said in a tweet.

Officials did not give further details on the man’s arrest.

Copyright 2022 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
29-year-old arrested for capital murder, police searching for two other suspects
Power outages
Power outages reported in Odessa, throughout Permian Basin
Walmart theft suspect
OPD identifies suspect in Walmart theft
Fatal crash (gfx)
One dead three injured after crash in Midland County
Michelin star chef opens restaurant in Midland
Michelin star chef opens restaurant in Midland

Latest News

Dillard's
Shoplifter crashes into deputies car after confrontation in Dillards
Midland Police warns residents of car break-ins
Midland Police warns residents of car break-ins
Midland Police warns residents of car break-ins
Midland Police warns residents of car break-ins
Rep.-elect George Santos, R-N.Y., admitted that he lied about his job experience and college...
Prosecutors open investigation into NY Rep.-elect George Santos