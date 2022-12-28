Shoplifter crashes into deputies car after confrontation in Dillards

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Ector County Sheriff’s Office, a man was caught shoplifting in Dillards by an off-duty deputy.

The shoplifter took off, outside into a Red Kia Soul that was waiting for him outside.

The deputy got into his car to begin chasing after him when the Kia sideswiped the deputy’s car.

Sheriff Mike Griffis says they have issued a warrant for the arrest of the shoplifter.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.