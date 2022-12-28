Midlander caught up in Southwest cancellations and delays

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Southwest Airlines is under fire for thousands of flight cancellations.

More than 3,000 Southwest flights were canceled today according to “Flight Aware” on top of nearly 3,000 canceled yesterday.

Midlander Joy Rosen Mioduchowski fell victim to Southwest’s delays and cancellations when she was set to fly out last week to Santa Cruz.

At first her flight was delayed until Christmas Eve, she then flew out of MAF Christmas Eve to Dallas where she was then supposed to connect to San Jose, but that connection never happened.

“It’s 4:30 and my flight was canceled so I immediately got in line and my three kids just sat and waited and it was pretty busy, I was in line with two guys who were traveling with their families and had already been doing this for a day so and had already waited in a six hour line so this was like their second hours long line,” said Mioduchowski.

While waiting in line she says she and her father in Chicago tried to call Southwest multiple times, but the line kept hanging up.

When she finally made it to the desk she was told the next flight to San Jose was in four days.

“I asked her if we could go home, she said yes there’s a flight tomorrow, and so we then went downstairs to see about your bags with all the Christmas presents in them and the first lady downtown stairs was like you’re going to have to call San Jose and talk to them yourself,” said Mioduchowski.

After waiting for hours in line to try to find her luggage at midnight on Christmas Eve she was finally told she would get a notification if the bag was found and sent back.

“They were pulling bags there’s bags like everywhere you know behind roped corridors but they were not letting people get their bags,” said Mioduchowski.

Joy was able to fly back to Midland on Christmas Day, just in time as more flights were canceled from Dallas to Midland yesterday.

She is still without her luggage. her bags somehow made it to San Jose without her and her family.

“It seems to be like a coordination problem with Southwest. It doesn’t seem to be really the fault of anyone who works in an airport,” said Mioduchowski.

Despite her trouble she says the employees and travelers were for the most part very gracious.

“My thoughts were more along the lines of we’re not in Ukraine, no one is dying, my children are healthy, we can’t for weeks every summer we can handle staying in an airport for weeks if we need to. My children are older,” said Mioduchowski.

The US Department of Transportation tweeted Monday they are concerned by the rate of cancellations, delays and reports of lack of customer service and will examine whether the cancellations were controllable and if Southwest is complying with their customer service plan.

