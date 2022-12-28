Keep Midland Beautiful recommends residents to learn about recycling

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Keep Midland Beautiful wants to educate the public about the benefits of recycling. especially during the holidays.

During the holidays, keep midland beautiful recommends places like bri recycling solutions, where you can take paper, plastics number 1 and 2, aluminum cans and cardboard to recycle.

Instead of shoving it into the trash bin located nearest to you.

One of the issues with opening presents during the holidays, is what to do with the boxes, bows or wrapping paper that stays behind.

Keep Midland Beautiful Executive Director, Doreen Womack, says packaging items like styrofoam, air bubbles, and styrofoam peanuts should be removed before throwing them out.

“They can’t be recycled in Midland. Putting them in any of the recycling bins will be considered contamination,” said Womack.

Womack says between Thanksgiving and New Years, Americans produce 25% more trash.

Which can cause delays for waste management and even have more trash on the streets.

One example of how recycling smarter can better the city of Midland.

Right outside the BRI recycling solutions center, they had big containers to dump all your carboard into, and about 15 feet away from it are these two trash bins which were completely full.

Mainly because there are cardboard boxes inside that haven’t been smashed down.

Now because of that, it could delay waste management or it could even toss the trash back into the streets.

Some citizens decided to take matters into their own hands and help midland residents who may not have a car or be able to physically get to one of these recycle locations.

“it’s been pretty busy today. cardboard, a lot of cardboard. you go by and see all the trash cans with cardboard sticking out and you’re like man you want to go grab it and recycle it,” said Owner of B&K Recycling, Brad Connel.

instead of leaving your Christmas tree outside, there are two locations in Midland where you can take your cut tree so it can be recycled.

Those trees eventually get turned into mulch that they plan to put back onto the soil.

if you want to know where you can find these locations, click here.

