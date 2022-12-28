ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, 12/29/22: A cold front will move through early on Thursday with more wind and some slightly cooler temperatures. The breeze should calm down some by the afternoon and afternoon high temperatures drop to more seasonable levels. 2022 will end on a quiet note as some breeze looks to hang around but temperatures will be a touch cool. The new year looks windy to start but more Winter-like temperatures will arrive along with it. Rain continues to elude West Texas as it looks dry for the first 10 days of 2023.

The CBS7 First Alert weather team wants to wish everyone a safe and Happy Holiday season.

