Alpine boil water notice rescinded

By Micah Allen
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 11:51 AM CST
ALPINE, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Alpine has rescinded its boil water notice.

On December 25, 2022, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the City of Alpine public water system, #TX022001, to issue a Boil Water Notice to inform customers, individuals, or employees that due to conditions that occurred recently in the public water system, the water from this public water system was required to be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of December 28, 2022.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Utility Director, Keith Segar, at 432-837-3281, option 6. Questions may also be directed to utilities.director@cityofalpine.com.

