One dead in Christmas day crash in Ector County

Fatal Accident (gfx)
Fatal Accident (gfx)(MGN)
By Micah Allen
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A crash in Ector County Sunday evening has left an Odessa woman dead.

According to DPS, a Volkswagon was traveling northbound on SL 338. A Kia carrying Aracelli Villa was traveling southbound on SL 338. For unknown reasons, the Volkswagon went into the southbound lane and continued to drive on the wrong side of the road. The driver of the Kia attempted to avoid a crash but was hit by the Volkswagon. Villa was pronounced dead at the Medical Center.

This crash is still under investigation.

