Michelin star opens restaurant in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - What used to be popular restaurant Butter in midland is now cowboy prime and Cowboy Prime has a well-known chef running the kitchen.

Chef Graham Elliot is known for many things in the food world including his appearances on shows like Master Chef and working alongside Gordon Ramsey but in the cooking world none more than being a 2-star Michelin Chef.

Now Chef Elliot has settled in Midland where he now runs the kitchen for Cowboy Prime

Cowboy Prime was opened by Chef Felipe Armenta who is not unfamiliar with Midland and Odessa, he is the owner of Cork & Pig, R0ed Oak Kitchen in Odessa.

Now he’s brought in Chef Graham Elliot as a partner and culinary director of Cowboy Prime.

Chef Elliot has been awarded two Michelin stars, and he and Chef Armenta want Cowboy Prime to give Midlander’s an experience unlike any other.

“It’s funny everyone asks what we’re doing in Midland. And the thing is it’s an amazing city. It’s got a lot of wealth and a lot of history and we felt that this market was right for coming in and doing something special and elevating it. There are a lot of great foodies out here. I think it’s been underserved so we’re coming in and just trying to again showcase some of the things the group does” Graham Elliot, Culinary Director and Partner of Cowboy Prime

Elliot has been all over the world for his cooking.

While working in Fort Worth, he would take trips around the state on his days off.

When traveling through Midland, Odessa, Lubbock, and parts of New Mexico, he saw something more than just oil.

“It’s not just the people, it’s the vibe. The space itself it’s very beautiful and you kinda lose yourself in the road and this environment so I love being able to come and stay here for a long time and get to know people and serve the community” said Elliot

In the restaurant, every staff member except three people is from West Texas, but all of those workers are extremely excited about the opportunities that are coming to the Permian Basin.

