LGPA Hall of Famer Kathy Whitworth dies

JAL, New Mexico (KOSA) - The Ladies Professional Golf Association announced Sunday Kathy Whitworth died suddenly on Christmas Eve at the age of 83. Whitworth is considered one of the greatest golfers with 88 LPGA tour wins.

Whitworth was born in Monahan’s but grew up in Jal, New Mexico where she attended school and learned how to play golf at the Jal Country Club.

Jal Resident Brian Snider is the vice chairman of the Woolworth trust which now operates the country club Whitworth grew up playing on.

“I actually met her on a few occasions, because she was always glad to come back and see people here in Jal, because she just knew she always has gratitude because that’s where she got her start,” said Snider.

Whitworth recently returned to her hometown in September, when the Jal Country Club unveiled a sculpture for Whitworth as tribute to her.

“She was a female golfer when she was winning all the titles, 88 of them, the most winning in history but she didn’t get a lot of credit for it because a it was back in a time when it didn’t pay as much and it was the female versus male golfing where the female side really didn’t get heard as much so we wanted to let people know that this is where she came from,” said Snider.

Whitworth’s father was the mayor of Jal and she attended Odessa College for a brief period of time.

Snider met Whitworth a few times and says she left a lasting impression.

“She is a person you just don’t see that often anymore where she just believes in honor and she believes in doing things the right way and working hard to get what you have and once you get what you have not forgetting where you came from,” said Snider.

The word snider kept repeating in describing Whitworth was gracious.

