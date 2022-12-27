Former Disney Channel star arrested in alleged domestic violence incident, police say

Orlando Brown, who starred in Disney’s That’s So Raven, is facing an aggravated Menacing charge...
Orlando Brown, who starred in Disney’s That’s So Raven, is facing an aggravated Menacing charge in Lima, Ohio. Police said they arrested him on Dec. 22, 2022.(Allen County Sheriff's Office)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMA, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - A former Disney Channel star is facing charges in Ohio after a reported case of domestic violence.

Orlando Brown, who starred in Disney’s “That’s So Raven,” is facing an aggravated menacing charge after police took him into custody on Thursday.

He pleaded not guilty on Friday.

Police told the Los Angeles Times they were called out to a Lima home and witnessed a “fierce verbal argument.”

Brown is being held on a $25,000 bond in Lima.

Copyright 2022 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outages
Power outages reported in Odessa, throughout Permian Basin
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
29-year-old arrested for capital murder, police searching for two other suspects
Walmart theft suspect
OPD identifies suspect in Walmart theft
Fatal crash (gfx)
One dead three injured after crash in Midland County
MGN
36-year-old man dies after he was hit by car while walking

Latest News

The entrance to Airline Crossing Mobile Home Park in Midland County, TX.
Airline Crossing residents struggling after five days without water
Airline Crossing residents struggling after five days without water
Residents watch at a burning infrastructure project hit during a Russian drone night strike in...
The AP Interview: Ukraine FM aims for February peace summit
Between Black Friday and December 26th, the Music City Mall has seen an increase in foot...
Music City Mall sees a big jump in shoppers this holiday season