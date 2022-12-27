CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday - 12/28/22

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday- 12/27/22: Gusty winds up to 40+ mph are in the forecast for Wednesday as a cold front will move through West Texas later in the day. The blustery conditions out of the southwest to the west will warm temperatures up to about 20 degrees above where they should be this time in December. Cooler air will move in behind the front but still nothing like what we have been dealing with over the Christmas holiday weekend. Rain continues to elude us as a cloudy but dry forecast will last through the last days of 2023.

The CBS7 First Alert weather team wants to wish everyone a safe and Happy Holiday season.

