Big Spring man dies in Martin County crash

By Micah Allen
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 8:10 AM CST
MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A Big Spring man has died after a 4-vehicle crash in Martin County on Wednesday.

According to DPS, A semi-truck was southbound on SH 349 and was stopped in the inside lane waiting to turn left onto a private road. A truck was also southbound on SH 349 when the driver, Joshua McCracken, failed to control speed and struck the trailer of the semi from behind.

Another vehicle was also southbound on SH 349 and as a result of the crash between the semi and the truck, it also struck the trailer of the semi.  A fourth vehicle was northbound on SH 349 and was struck by debris as a result of the crash in the southbound lane.

McCracken was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital where he later died.

