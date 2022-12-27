Airline Crossing residents struggling after five days without water

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Residents of Airline Crossing Mobile Home Park in Midland have now been without water for five days, and residents say they aren’t entirely sure why.

That includes residents like Cynthia Stewart. She’s been without water in her home, even when hosting people for Christmas.

“It was rough,” Stewart said. “I mean, I was embarrassed.”

It couldn’t have happened at a worse time of year.

“I mean, this is sad,” said resident Santos Solis III. “These kids’ Christmas got ruined because of this.”

Jonathan Moreno was one of the parents who had to explain the problem to his kids.

“You plan a Christmas dinner, lunch, and breakfast,” Moreno said. “You can’t even do that. You have to go basically with cereal.”

While cooking and cleaning are a big deal. Everyone is also struggling with basic sanitation.

“Well, I went to the church and took a bath,” said resident Melvin Jackson. “Everyone else, I think, is probably taking bird baths.”

“We haven’t really been able to use the restroom,” said resident Jim Handley.

Follett USA, which manages Airline Crossing, moved in ten pallets of water for residents. Residents say it started as 20, but half the water was taken before it could be stored inside.

While thankful for the water, residents feel like more should be done. They’ve been told the water was shut off due to the freeze.

“The thing about it is, we were without water before the freeze,” Solis said.

The freeze is at least somewhat responsible. Residents spent much of this morning helping each other fix busted piping. The lack of outside help from corporate management has been frustrating.

“Wow, man,” Jackson said. “You can see I’m having trouble speaking about it right now.”

Adding to the problem is that there is no consensus about when the water could come back on. Some residents told us they heard it could come back Wednesday, while others said not until Friday.

CBS7 reached out to Follett, a California-based company, for this story, but we did not receive a response.

So, for at least a couple more days – and maybe more – residents will have to get by on bottled water and not much else.

“It makes you feel filthy,” Stewart said.

