Music City Mall sees a big jump in shoppers this holiday season

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The day after Christmas is one of the biggest shopping days of the year with people returning those gifts that may not have fit right.

Between Black Friday and December 26th, the Music City Mall has seen an increase in foot traffic by 25%.

“You know, definitely a lot more traffic, and certainly everyone the week of Christmas had bags in here, so a lot of folks were out doing the shopping,” said Greg Morgan, GM of Music City Mall

This time of year, you can see lots of people scurrying around with bags in their hands getting a new pair of shoes or returning gifts.

And that’s because there are also big sales that stores are offering the day after Christmas.

“Most of the retailers are doing some sort of special whether it be special buy one gets on free, or maybe one of the National retailers run their special. But just about everyone has a special And some will have those continuing through the remainder of the week” said Morgan

And of course, with deals comes more shoppers so the stores are prepared for the rush.

“Of course, all of the anchor stores, jewelry stores, and anyone they do have extra staff on board today to help out and make the experience a little bit smoother for everyone,” said Morgan

If interested in coming out and seeing the deals that are offered the mall opens at 11 am and closes at 8 pm and on Sundays opens at 12 and closes at 6. And on New Year’s Eve the Mall is open from 10 am to 6pm and on New Year’s Day from 12-6.

