CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 12/27/22

Windy and warmer for the last of 2022
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 12/26/22 PM
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday- 12/27/22: We are counting down the days until the New Year...2023 and the weather looks to be pretty good in comparison to the Arctic chill we had last week. Southerly winds ahead of a Pacific storm system will warm temperatures to almost Spring-like readings by the middle of the week. More clouds will move in as the storm system passes to our north and cool temperatures for the rest of the week...but overall not too bad for this time in December.

The CBS7 First Alert weather team wants to wish everyone a safe rest of the Holiday season and New Year!

