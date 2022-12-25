2nd Annual Cars and Christmas

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -For the 2nd year in a row, The Texas Stock Rally held its ‘Cars and Christmas’ car show in Midland.

The car club offered donuts, coffee, and live entertainment for all those who came to attend.

The big boss man himself made an appearance to help share some holiday cheer.

But the event was about more than just the cars, it was about uniting the community on Christmas, especially for those who may not have anyone.

“There’s quite a bit of people that come in for work and they don’t have families here. We put this together so that they feel at home and have something to do as well..” said, Josue Alarcon Organizer, Texas Stock Rally

This isn’t the only holiday event The Texas Stock Rally has held this year. They hosted one a month ago on Thanksgiving Day where they gave away over 2000 pounds of turkey.

Alcaron says the car club has been around for almost 2 years, and their events continue to grow over time.

“This has been going on for a couple of years now. It’s been growing. Every month it gets bigger and bigger” said Alarcon

And of course with Santa Clause there too, we had to catch a word with him too.

“I wanna say it’s been a busy night but I’m glad to be here with these guys and Merry Christmas.” Santa

If you’re interested in learning more about The Texas Stock Rally you can find more here.

