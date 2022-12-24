Odessans still seeking answers from city council about removal of city employees

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ten days after the Odessa City Council stunningly fired popular City Attorney Natasha Brooks and City Attorney Michael Marrero, the Council still refuses to provide Odessans with answers.

But a growing narrative surrounding the firings suggests the move might not have been based on job performance but rather political leanings.

“Rumors had been swirling for months that Ms. Brooks and Mr. Marrero were targets,” said Odessa lawyer Gaven Norris.

Norris filed a lawsuit Thursday, Dec. 22, against the city over its handling of the Dec. 13 meeting.

“There aren’t very many legal cases where it’s black-and-white that there’s a smoking gun,” Norris said. “If there’s any chance of that happening, this is probably as close as you’re going to get.”

The Council ignored its own agenda when firing Brooks and Marrero, refusing to allow the public to speak about it before or during the agenda item, which is a direct violation of the Texas Open Meetings Code.

But the firings are only one part of a growing trend in local politics.

“This is a coordinated campaign by a small group of people who are trying to impose their radical belief systems on a diverse community by using fear and propaganda,” said Hannah Horick, the Ector County Democratic Party Chair.

In contrast, the Ector County Republican Party said that while it could not say whether politics played a role in the firings of Marrero and Brooks, it is dedicated to bringing more of it into Odessa, saying in part, “Republicans in Ector County have never been more unified and ready to fight for conservative values at every level of government…A nonpartisan government simply does not exist in our country.”

It has Horick worried that local concerns are being overshadowed.

“Those are non-partisan races because we’re supposed to be aligned on things that transcend partisan races,” she said.

That’s the crux of the lawsuit and the concern for Norris and Horick: is the council playing politics and sacrificing the voice of the people?

“We’re in litigation,” Norris said. “I’m a trial lawyer. We will try this case if we have to.”

Note: CBS7 reached out to Mayor Javier Joven multiple times for comment on this story. We did not receive a response.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.