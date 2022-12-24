29-year-old arrested for capital murder, police searching for two other suspects

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By Lauren Munt and Eduardo Huijon Jr.
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Police Department has arrested 29-year-old Jordan Pierre Golden for Capital Murder in the deaths of Anjaya L. Saddler and Decamren Sims.

This arrest comes after a week-long investigation into a deadly shooting at The Ranch Apartments.

Police have identified 30-year-old Shawn Douglas Love and 25-year-old Jamar Yusef Jackson Jr. as additional suspects in the case. Arrest warrants have been issued and Midland Police are asking for help in locating the suspects.

If you have information on their whereabouts, you can contact the Midland Police Department at (432) 685-7110 or call Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS, 1-800-7LOCKUP.

