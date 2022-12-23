Lanes of Wadley Dr. closed for water main repair

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland has posted on its Facebook page that they are making repairs to a water main break.

Crews from the City of Midland Utilities Department are working on a water main break at the intersection of Wadley Dr. and Garfield St.

Two eastbound lanes of Wadley Dr. are closed while the repairs are being made. Avoid the area.

