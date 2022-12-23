Facebook parent Meta will pay $725M to settle user data case

FILE - Meta's logo is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif.
FILE - Meta's logo is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif.(KPIX, CNN, TWITTER|@ANDYMSTONE)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Facebook’s corporate parent has agreed to pay $725 million to settle a lawsuit alleging the world’s largest social media platform allowed millions of its users’ personal information to be fed to Cambridge Analytica, a firm that supported Donald Trump’s victorious presidential campaign in 2016.

Terms of the settlement reached by Meta Platforms, the holding company for Facebook and Instagram, were disclosed in court documents filed late Thursday. It will still need to be approved by a judge in a San Francisco federal court hearing set for March.

The case sprang from 2018 revelations that Cambridge Analytica, a firm with ties to Trump political strategist Steve Bannon, had paid a Facebook app developer for access to the personal information of about 87 million users of the platform. That data was then used to target U.S. voters during the 2016 campaign that culminated in Trump’s election as the 45th president.

Uproar over the revelations led to a contrite Zuckerberg being grilled by U.S. lawmakers during a high-profile congressional hearing and spurred calls for people to delete their Facebook accounts. Even though Facebook’s growth has stalled as more people connect and entertain themselves on rival services such as TikTok, the social network still boasts about 2 billion users worldwide, including nearly 200 million in the U.S. and Canada.

The lawsuit, which had been seeking to be certified as a class action representing Facebook users, had asserted the privacy breach proved Facebook is a “data broker and surveillance firm,” as well as a social network.

The two sides reached a temporary settlement agreement in August, just a few weeks before a Sept. 20 deadline for Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his long-time chief operating officer, Sheryl Sandberg, to submit to depositions.

The company based in Menlo Park, California, said in statement Friday it pursued a settlement because it was in the best interest of its community and shareholders.

“Over the last three years we revamped our approach to privacy and implemented a comprehensive privacy program,” said spokesperson Dina El-Kassaby Luce. “We look forward to continuing to build services people love and trust with privacy at the forefront.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outages
Power outages reported in Odessa, throughout Permian Basin
Midland Police Department respond to deadly shooting at The Ranch Apartments. (MGN)
Midland Police Department responded to deadly shooting at The Ranch Apartments
Earthquake in Midland
UPDATE: 5.4 magnitude earthquake North of Midland
Walmart theft suspect
OPD identifies suspect in Walmart theft
Fatal crash (gfx)
One dead three injured after crash in Midland County

Latest News

At least two people are dead and numerous others are hurt after a crash on the Ohio Turnpike in...
2 killed in 50-vehicle pileup crash in Ohio, authorities say
Authorities in South Carolina say 55-year-old Paula Barbour has been arrested after attacking...
Woman assaults husband at airport after finding ‘indecent photos,’ police say
First lady Jill Biden, accompanied by President Joe Biden, reads "The Snowy Day" by Ezra Jack...
Bidens visit patients at Children’s National Hospital
FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump try to break through a police barrier,...
Congress approves new election rules in Jan. 6 response
This combination photo shows Tory Lanez performing at the Festival d'ete de Quebec on...
Tory Lanez convicted in Megan Thee Stallion’s shooting