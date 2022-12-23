CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, 12/24/22

Sub-Freezing temperatures continue
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 12/23/22 PM
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, 12/24/22: Happy Christmas Eve! Bitterly cold temperatures will continue into the start of Saturday and drop into the lower teens. Wind chill values look to drop into single digits first thing in the morning and will stay rather cold throughout the day even though the actual temperatures will get above freezing by the afternoon hours. Santa is going to bring milder weather to the forecast for Christmas and a much nicer warm-up next week. A few clouds for in the sky next week but a dry forecast is in store for the rest of 2022.

The CBS7 First Alert weather team wants to wish everyone a safe and warm Christmas holiday weekend.

