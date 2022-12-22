Tower maintenance essential as Midland works to improve water quality

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - You might not think about how getting water to come down requires people to go up, but that’s the case.

On Wednesday, that person was Midland City Councilman Dan Corrales.

“These tanks provide us with the pressure that keeps our toilets going, that keeps the water running through the faucets,” Corrales said.

It’s a harrowing climb to the top of the Edgewood tower, over 100 feet off the ground. It’s an undertaking for which Midland Utilities Director Carl Craigo has some advice.

“If you haven’t ever been on a tower before, you definitely don’t want to have breakfast first,” Craigo laughed.

Corrales knows this. He used to work climbing tanks in the Bronx.

“One of my jobs was to climb the domestic water tank and the fire sprinkler tanks on the top of a 20-story building on the waterfront with the wind blowing,” Corrales said. “So, this wasn’t as bad.”

It might not be as bad, but it’s still not enticing.

“Two-thirds of the way up is where that hits me,” Craigo said. “That’s when your forearms just start to burn, and you want to lean back and just sit there for a minute.”

It’s all in the name of improving water, checking to ensure things like the paint is in good condition, hatches open easily, no cracks in the structure, and that level indicators are correct.

“Water isn’t just you opening the faucet, and it magically appears,” Corrales said.

But if it seems that way, that’s because someone else sometimes way up above is making sure everything moves down.

“There’s a lot of work that goes into getting that to y’all, and I’m thankful for the men and women who make that happen,” Corrales said.

