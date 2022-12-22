Soccer icon Pelé's health has worsened, hospital says

Pelé was admitted on Nov. 29 for a respiratory infection. The soccer icon will be spending...
Pelé was admitted on Nov. 29 for a respiratory infection. The soccer icon will be spending Christmas in the hospital.(CNN BRASIL)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 5:03 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Brazilian soccer legend Pelé's health has worsened and he now requires greater care, according to a statement by the Albert Einstein Jewish Hospital in São Paulo on Wednesday.

Pelé was admitted on Nov. 29 for a respiratory infection and “re-evaluation of the chemotherapy treatment over the colon cancer identified in September 2021,” the hospital said at the time.

The hospital said Wednesday that Pelé “presents progression of the oncological disease and requires greater care related to renal (kidney) and cardiac dysfunctions.”

According to an Instagram post by Pelé's daughter Kely Nascimento, the soccer icon will be spending Christmas in the hospital.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midland Police Department respond to deadly shooting at The Ranch Apartments. (MGN)
Midland Police Department responded to deadly shooting at The Ranch Apartments
Earthquake in Midland
UPDATE: 5.4 magnitude earthquake North of Midland
Texas DPS
2 teens killed in single-vehicle rollover in Lynn County
‘It sounded like thunder coming from inside the house.’ West Texans react to 5.4 earthquake
MGN
36-year-old man dies after he was hit by car while walking

Latest News

The winter storm brings heavy snow fall and hazardous driving conditions.
Arctic blast brings snowfall, wind to Utah
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, 12/22/22 PM
A staff member was injured by a bear at Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens.
Bear fatally shot after escape, attack on Florida zookeeper
Women walk down to the metro at the city center in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.
Atomic watchdog discusses Ukraine nuclear plant protections with Russia
A staff member was injured by a bear at Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens.
Zoo employee injured by bear in Florida