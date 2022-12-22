Power outages reported in Odessa, throughout Permian Basin

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to ONCOR’s stormcenter, there are currently over 600 customers without power in Odessa.

the storm center website reports that power to this area should be restored around 11 a.m.

If you need to report a power outage you can do so at the link above.

The outage map is also reporting outages throughout the Permian Basin.

This comes as a strong cold front is hitting West Texas.

