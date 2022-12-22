Power companies are gearing up for freezing temperatures hitting Thursday morning

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Companies like Oncor, Ercot and the Texas Oil and Gas Association are gearing up for the freezing temperatures and strong wind gusts.

Oncor Customer Operations Executive Ed Mendez says Oncor is both prepared and prepositioned to handle the storm with contractors on standby as needed.

Mendez says there are precautions people can take including conserving energy usage so there isn’t a strain on the power grid among others.

“If everyone has a storm kit handy, batteries, extra batteries, flashlights and of course blankets especially if your traveling, bottle water of course because you never know you don’t want to find yourself in a situation where it could become critical,” said Mendez.

One major concern for Oncor is the wind gusts.

“I would ask for everyone to tie down everything, for example inflatable Christmas ornaments that might fly into our power lines or tree branches or other trash and debris in their yard,” said Mendez.

CBS7′s Chief Meteorologist Tom Teferteller says the arctic cold front will hit first thing Thursday morning.

“As that happens we’re gonna see wind gusts upwards to 40 plus miles per hour watching for areas of blowing dusts but also were gonna see wind chill values bottom out early Friday morning around -8 to -10, so dangerously cold conditions you do not want to be out in,” said Tefertiller.

The Texas Oil and Gas Association released a statement that says oil and natural gas operators have extensive resources in place to monitor and prepare for the inclement weather and utilize best practices to maximize product flow.

Mendez says Oncor has inspected their lines ahead of the winter weather.

“We continue to monitor and train our employees, were prepared for anything, these guys are great and a lot of the time they work 24 hour shifts and they go home and their without power so we’re in this together and definitely have the expertise and knowledge to make necessary repairs,” said Mendez.

There is looming concern over Ercots ability to generate enough power to withstand demand.

Ercot released a statement on Dec 16th stating Ercot has implemented reforms to increase grid reliability including weatherization bringing more generation online sooner if needed and purchasing more reserve power.

As a result they state the reliability and resilience of the grid has been strengthened significantly.

