OPD looking for suspect in Walmart theft

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Odessa Police are searching for a suspect who recently stole around $2,359 worth of merchandise from Walmart.

This happened at the Walmart located at 2450 NW Loop 338.

Anyone who recognizes this person is encouraged to contact Detective M. Troglin at 432-335-4936 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #22-0018511.

