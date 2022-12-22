One dead three injured after crash in Midland County

Fatal crash (gfx)
Fatal crash (gfx)(MGN)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A crash on Business I-20 and Highway 80 in Midland left a 61-year-old man dead and three injured, late Wednesday evening.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the driver of a 2022 Ford Expedition, failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign entering BI-20 from the service road and was hit by a F-150 traveling westbound on BI-20.

Michael Kennedy, 61, was in the passenger seat of the Expedition and died at the scene.

The driver and a second passenger of the expedition as well as the driver of the F-150, were all taken to Midland Memorial Hospital and are in stable condition.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midland Police Department respond to deadly shooting at The Ranch Apartments. (MGN)
Midland Police Department responded to deadly shooting at The Ranch Apartments
Earthquake in Midland
UPDATE: 5.4 magnitude earthquake North of Midland
Texas DPS
2 teens killed in single-vehicle rollover in Lynn County
MGN
36-year-old man dies after he was hit by car while walking
‘It sounded like thunder coming from inside the house.’ West Texans react to 5.4 earthquake

Latest News

Vehicle flips on Highway 158
Vehicle flips on Highway 158 Tuesday morning
(Source: MGN)
W. Illinois Ave lanes in Midland closed due to accident
I-20 traffic
I-20 accidents in Odessa caused traffic to reach standstills
Traffic Light
Loop 338 traffic signals to go live Aug. 2