One dead three injured after crash in Midland County

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A crash on Business I-20 and Highway 80 in Midland left a 61-year-old man dead and three injured, late Wednesday evening.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the driver of a 2022 Ford Expedition, failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign entering BI-20 from the service road and was hit by a F-150 traveling westbound on BI-20.

Michael Kennedy, 61, was in the passenger seat of the Expedition and died at the scene.

The driver and a second passenger of the expedition as well as the driver of the F-150, were all taken to Midland Memorial Hospital and are in stable condition.

