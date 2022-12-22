New Mexico woman dies in Midland County crash

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A New Mexico woman is dead after a crash in Midland County Tuesday morning.

Ana Gonzalez- Ruiz was driving eastbound on CR 130 coming to the stop sign marked intersection of SH 349. Another vehicle was traveling southbound on SH 349 when Gonzalez- Ruiz did not stop at the stop sign and was hit in the intersection by the other vehicle. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the cash.

Gonzalez- Ruiz was taken to Medical Center Hospital where she later died.

