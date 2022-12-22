CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 12/23/22

Sub-Freezing temperatures continue
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 12/22/22 PM
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 12/23/22: More Arctic air is on the way as temperatures will start off in single-digit territory with wind chills down to -10 to -15 degrees. They will stay below freezing through the early afternoon on Christmas Eve then moderate some for the rest of the Christmas weekend. Skies will cloud up a little over the weekend but a dry forecast is in store through the middle of the last week of 2022.

The weather will thaw out some next week and it looks like a milder and more seasonable end to the year and the start of 2023.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midland Police Department respond to deadly shooting at The Ranch Apartments. (MGN)
Midland Police Department responded to deadly shooting at The Ranch Apartments
Earthquake in Midland
UPDATE: 5.4 magnitude earthquake North of Midland
Texas DPS
2 teens killed in single-vehicle rollover in Lynn County
MGN
36-year-old man dies after he was hit by car while walking
‘It sounded like thunder coming from inside the house.’ West Texans react to 5.4 earthquake

Latest News

Dangerously cold wind chills expected
CBS7 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Thursday and Friday
Casa of West Texas is looking for help with foster kids
Casa of West Texas is looking for help with foster kids
Governor Greg Abbott
Two Texans granted clemency ahead of the holiday weekend
Fatal crash (gfx)
One dead three injured after crash in Midland County