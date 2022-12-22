Casa of West Texas is looking for help with foster kids

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Child Protective Services is getting overwhelmed, which means kids in foster care get pushed to the side. That can all change with a court-appointed special advocate or a casa worker for children who need an advocate.

Since Covid hit, Casa of West Texas has been trying to make sure the ratio of advocate to child is 1:1, not 1:4.

Casa volunteers are trained and court-appointed to ensure that each child’s needs remain a priority in an overburdened child welfare system.

These children have been removed from their homes and community, and many may be placed far outside their communities. Even after they get placed, the child can be moved from home to home or placement, which can cause a lot of chaos in a young child’s life.

Casa volunteers make sure the kid’s needs are being met. They get to know and connect with the child and ensure they do not fall through the cracks. The problem Casa of West Texas is facing isn’t assigning advocates to children, it’s that advocates are assigned to multiple children.

“So, an advocate may have 2,3 sometimes even four cases and we don’t want that because we want every advocate to be solely dedicated to the child or the children on one case,” said Ariel Sanchez, Volunteer Recruiter and Market Specialist for Casa

Advocates volunteer their time, so they have to balance time between their family, a job, and multiple cases.

At the moment, Casa of West Texas needs anywhere from 20-30 more advocates to help kids out.

“It’s more of a juggling act. When you have multiple cases especially if the advocate you know has a family of their own, their job or things like that” said Sanchez

Child Protective Services are dealing with an overload of cases and there aren’t enough workers to go around. And sometimes kids fall through the cracks.

Casa wants to change that though with your help.

“So whenever a kid goes into the foster care system it’s not uncommon sometimes for a child to have multiple case workers just because there’s so much overturn. But with Casa the advocate that’s assigned to them at the beginning of the case will stay with that child throughout the case however long that will take” said Sanchez

If interested in helping out with casa of West Texas we have details here.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.