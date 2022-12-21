Ways West Texans can prep for the freezing temps coming this Holiday Weekend

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -West Texans are preparing to see some cold temperatures roll through the area Thursday night that will continue through the holiday weekend.

These cold temperatures can have a major impact on your home, they can cause your electricity to go out, food going bad, or your pipes bursting.

“Once it’s getting into that consistent cooler, when we know it’s going to be single digits and those teens red flags everywhere knowing that that’s going to be causing issues especially if the water is not moving and is just sitting there a stagnant whole lot easier for it to freeze that’s why we recommend either leaving them dripping or completely draining everything” Kyle Rutherford, Site manager for Carpet Tech in Permian Basin

Now if you’re going out of town for the holidays there are some good steps to take so that your homes stay safe and so you don’t come home to a present you didn’t ask for,

“It’s always a very good idea to turn the water off, flush all your pipes out by just opening the sink valves up, the shower valves up, and everything up and letting all the water that is in pipes run out that way there’s no potential water inside the home if you are going to be gone for an extended amount of time,” said Rutherford.

Now that Carpet Tech has told us all about the necessities that you need to know when it comes to plumbing with freezing temperatures like this. Now Market street is gonna tell us some of the necessities that you need for this upcoming weekend.

“We have chili, stew meat, Caldo veggies and so it’s gonna be a super busy week,” said John Jameson, Regional Vice President

West Texans remember the winter storm, Uri, in 2021, and are making sure they buy things they left off their list during that storm.

“You know we see a spike in everything from fire logs. Stuff to make chili, stew. You know comfort food that you can eat for 2 to 3 days and re-warm. You know batteries are a big item this time of year” said Jameson

Carpet Tech will be open all weekend 24/7 if you need their help with anything where you can find their contact here.

Market Street and United Supermarket will be open till 7pm on Christmas Eve if you need to get anything.

