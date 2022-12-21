Midland Fire and Police welcome home 5-year-old after 100 day hospital stay

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - 5-year-old Serenity Williams returned home today on the 100th day after being hospitalized and diagnosed with Acute Flaccid Myelitis.

The Midland Fire Department, Police Department, Sheriff’s Department, and Midland High Drummers held a parade for the young girl to welcome her home.

A gesture that left her mother Deanna Hebert speechless.

“It’s amazing, I mean I don’t even have words to explain,” said Hebert.

Serenity and her family have spent the past three months at Children’s Medical in Dallas, a tragic journey that has left her parents and family with more questions than answers.

“It is unimaginable watching your healthy 5-year-old little girl go from playing soccer, going to school, having dance class to being just a whole different person,” said Hebert.

Serenity’s symptoms started out as a headache and numbness in her neck and arm, she now only has function in her right arm.

“She’s still on a traque she’s still on a ventilator, she’s got a feeding tube in her stomach but her brain is fine, she can still talk and everything,” said Serenity’s grandma Tammie Isaacks.

Hebert says she is now mourning a version of her daughter that has changed forever.

“I drove up and all I pictured was us on the sidewalk drawing in chalk, riding bikes and stuff like that so I hope she has an okay time adjusting to seeing the home she used to be a whole different person in and I just hope she’s gonna be okay,” said Hebert.

Hebert says the CDC took some of Serenity’s blood for future research but doctors are still stumped as to what caused her diagnosis.

As for the future, Hebert says her family will be taking everything one day at a time.

“It’s been a lot to grasp that she’s only 5. She doesn’t understand she wants to go back to school. She wants to run and play with her friends but she can’t,” said Hebert.

Their life is turned upside down, Hebert says her new norm will be working with nurses, and bringing equipment with them wherever they go to ensure serenity is okay.

Her mom wants more people to talk about AFM so more research can be done to help children like her daughter as there is no cure.

“It’s been a roller coaster but we’ve got our baby and she’s home so that’s important,” said Isaacks.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.