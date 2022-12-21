Fifth Circuit rules former MISD teacher can sue district police

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans has ruled a former Midland ISD teacher can sue two MISD police officers for violating her and her family’s constitutional rights in a case that started with an arrest and has lasted far longer than an acquittal on felony charges.

To Megan McMurry, the last four years have felt less like life and more like fiction.

“Sometimes I’m like, these are the stories in these lifetime movies you hear about, and it’s not gonna happen to you,” McMurry said.

McMurry’s lifetime movie started in Oct. 2018 over, of all things, a job interview in Kuwait, where her husband was stationed with the army.

She arranged for neighbors to watch her homeschooled 14-year-old daughter Jade and her 12-year-old son Connor, who attended Abell Junior High, where McMurry taught.

“What transpired next is what turned my life upside down,” McMurry said.

Not long after she jumped on a plane to Kuwait, Midland ISD police officers Alexandra Weaver and Kevin Brunner performed a welfare check on their apartment at Oasis Pavilion Apartments in Midland.

“Alexandra Weaver went to Abell and called her supervisor, Lt. Kevin Brunner with MISD Police, and said that I had abandoned my children,” McMurry said.

According to court transcripts, the officers found Jade home alone and had her leave with them.

“She’s saying, ‘Can I call my dad? Can I call my dad?” McMurry explained. “And they’re like, ‘No, you’re not calling anybody.’”

In a Western District Court of Texas ruling on the validity of McMurry’s lawsuit, Judge David Counts wrote that there are sufficient signs that the police action of removing Jade from home without a court order was illegal, writing in part, “The Court holds Officer Brunner’s actions were objectively unreasonable considering clearly established law.”

McMurry was quickly cleared by Child Protective Services and rushed back from Kuwait to file a complaint against MISD Police. To her shock, an affidavit for her arrest was issued six weeks later.

“I just kept saying, you know, the justice system!” McMurry said. “I didn’t do anything wrong!”

Despite all the evidence in her favor, McMurry’s case went to trial for two counts of felony child abandonment.

A jury acquitted her after deliberating for just five minutes.

But the ordeal had cost McMurry her job with MISD, and her teaching license was temporarily suspended.

“I didn’t want to just be acquitted,” McMurry said. “I wanted to prove my innocence.”

She filed a lawsuit against Weaver and Brunner.

Brunner tried to claim qualified immunity. The Western District Court of Texas allowed McMurry to sue on four claims: violation of the Fourth Amendment when Weaver searched her home, a violation of Jade’s Fourth Amendment rights when she was seized from her home, violation of due process, and invasion of privacy.

Brunner then appealed to the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans. It ruled 3-0 in favor of McMurry.

Brunner is now appealing for an en banc ruling from the Fifth Circuit, meaning the case would be heard by all the judges of the Fifth Circuit.

McMurry wants a trial, and she’ll likely get it. When that could be isn’t known.

For now, she’s still trying to piece her life back together and searching for justice.

She says the ordeal has left her daughter deeply mistrustful of law enforcement. Her family is still recovering financially and professionally.

“You know the old saying ‘innocent until proven guilty’”? McMurry asked. “That’s wrong. You’re guilty until proven innocent.”

CBS7 reached out to both the Midland ISD and the Midland County District Attorney’s office for this story. We did not hear back from MISD. The DA’s office said, “It could not ethically comment on litigation it is unfamiliar with.”

