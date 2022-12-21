CBS7 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Thursday and Friday

Dangerously cold wind chills expected
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Thursday and Friday are CBS7 FIRST ALERT Weather days due to the bitter and dangerously cold weather arriving early Thursday morning. An Arctic cold front will push through early in the morning hours bringing not only much colder temperatures but also strong northerly winds up to 40+ mph which will stir up areas of blowing dust. As temperatures dive into single digits by early Friday...winds will still be gusty and drive wind chill values to dangerous levels into the -5 to -15 range.

Please limit your time outside and dress in layers covering all exposed skin and don’t forget about the pets and keep them inside and warm. The frigid conditions look to last through Christmas Eve on Saturday so stay with CBS7 FIRST ALERT for the latest concerning the dangerous cold snap on-air... online and on Facebook and be sure to get the CBS7 FIRST ALERT Weather App for the latest temperatures and forecasts.

