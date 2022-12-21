CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, 12/22/22 PM

Arctic cold front arriving with frigid air
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 12/21/22 PM
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 12/20/22: A cold front will arrive first thing Thursday morning and temperatures will steadily drop throughout the day. Sub-freezing temperatures start late in the afternoon and look to continue through Friday into early Christmas Eve. Winds will gust up to 40+ mph with the frontal passage causing areas of blowing dust but also dropping wind chill values into negative territory by early Friday. Please limit your time outside and dress in layers covering all exposed skin and be sure to bring the pets on in!

Sub-freezing temperatures look to last into the start of the Christmas holiday weekend with a nice rebound expected for the last week of 2022.

