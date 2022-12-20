Woman dies in crash in Andrews County

By Micah Allen
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - An Andrews woman is dead after a crash in Andrews County Monday evening.

A Ford F-150 was traveling southbound on US 385. A Buick LeSabre carrying Misty Dorries was traveling westbound on SE 1500 and tried to cross both southbound lanes of US 385. The Buick failed to yield to the right of way to the Ford and was hit on the passenger side.

Dorries,the passenger, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead by medical staff at Permian Regional Medical center in Andrews, Texas.

