MISD approves plan for turf field at MHS

(KOSA)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - At December’s board meeting, the MISD board of trustees, approved accepting a donation and authorizing the installation of a turf field at Midland High School.

The field, which will be built at the lot along A Street, will provide a safe environment for band practice, athletic practices, and more, which will cut down on the number of students driving back and forth from campus to fields at Loop 250 N and Big Spring.

The project is being funded by 40% community donations and 60% district dollars.

